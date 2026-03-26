Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (47-13-10) at JETS (30-29-12)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, KTVD
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O’Connor
Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Gavin Brindley, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Lehkonen will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Roy, a forward, was a late scratch prior to a 6-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, and will be out “a little bit,” according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.