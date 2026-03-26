Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (47-13-10) at JETS (30-29-12)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Nazem Kadri -- Logan O’Connor

Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Gavin Brindley, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Isak Rosen -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Cole Koepke -- Jonathan Toews -- Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Lehkonen will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. ... Roy, a forward, was a late scratch prior to a 6-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, and will be out “a little bit,” according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar. … The Jets will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.