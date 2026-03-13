Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

AVALANCHE (44-11-9) at JETS (26-28-10)
4 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Joel Kiviranta -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Nicolas Roy
Gavin Brindley -- Zakhar Bardakov
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Nick Blankenburg
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ross Colton
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche dressed 11 forwards and seven defenseman in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Blackwood is expected to start after Wedgewood made 28 saves Thursday. … The Jets, who held an optional practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.