Avalanche at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (44-11-9) at JETS (26-28-10)

4 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Joel Kiviranta -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Nicolas Roy

Gavin Brindley -- Zakhar Bardakov

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Nick Blankenburg

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ross Colton

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche dressed 11 forwards and seven defenseman in a 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Blackwood is expected to start after Wedgewood made 28 saves Thursday. … The Jets, who held an optional practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

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