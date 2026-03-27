Coach’s Challenge: COL @ WPG – 3:55 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Colorado

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the incidental contact between Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck occurred in the white ice and, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference prior to MacKinnon’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

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