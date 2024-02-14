Ovechkin extends goal streak to 6 in Capitals loss to Avalanche

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 4-3 at 9:00 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the top edge of the left circle on a power play.

It’s Ovechkin’s fifth six-game goal streak in the NHL and his first since December 2018. He has nine points (six goals, three assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists for the Avalanche (33-17-4), who ended an 0-3-1 skid. Mikko Rantanen, Ross Colton and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves, and Anthony Mantha had two assists for the Capitals (23-21-8), who are 1-6-2 in their past nine games.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period when a pass from Wood sent him in alone and he beat Lindgren glove side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Devon Toews made it 2-0 at 4:57, scoring from center point on a wrist shot through a screen.

The Capitals tied it with two goals in 44 seconds.

Beck Malenstyn pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 9:16, scoring on the rebound after Georgiev made a pad save on Martin Fehervary’s point shot.

Connor McMichael tied 2-2 at 10:00 when he took a pass from Aliaksei Protas after an Avalanche turnover and his return attempt deflected in off Lehkonen's left skate.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 8:50 of the second period, cutting to the net and scoring off a pass across the slot from Colton at the top of the right circle.

Rantanen increased the lead to 4-2 at 17:03 during a power play. MacKinnon passed in front to Lehkonen, who went no-look, between his legs back to Rantanen, who scored from the bottom of the right circle.

After Ovechkin’s goal, the Capitals kept surging but could not tie it.

Lehkonen scored into an empty net with 59 seconds remaining, and Wood did so with 33 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.