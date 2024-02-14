Ovechkin extends goal streak to 6 in Capitals loss to Avalanche

Lehkonen has 4 points for Colorado, which ends 4-game skid

Recap: Avalanche at Capitals 2.13.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin scored in his sixth straight game for the Washington Capitals in their 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals within 4-3 at 9:00 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the top edge of the left circle on a power play.

It’s Ovechkin’s fifth six-game goal streak in the NHL and his first since December 2018. He has nine points (six goals, three assists) during a seven-game point streak.

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists for the Avalanche (33-17-4), who ended an 0-3-1 skid. Mikko Rantanen, Ross Colton and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves, and Anthony Mantha had two assists for the Capitals (23-21-8), who are 1-6-2 in their past nine games.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period when a pass from Wood sent him in alone and he beat Lindgren glove side with a wrist shot from the slot.

Devon Toews made it 2-0 at 4:57, scoring from center point on a wrist shot through a screen.

The Capitals tied it with two goals in 44 seconds.

Beck Malenstyn pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 9:16, scoring on the rebound after Georgiev made a pad save on Martin Fehervary’s point shot.

Connor McMichael tied 2-2 at 10:00 when he took a pass from Aliaksei Protas after an Avalanche turnover and his return attempt deflected in off Lehkonen's left skate.

Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 8:50 of the second period, cutting to the net and scoring off a pass across the slot from Colton at the top of the right circle.

Rantanen increased the lead to 4-2 at 17:03 during a power play. MacKinnon passed in front to Lehkonen, who went no-look, between his legs back to Rantanen, who scored from the bottom of the right circle.

After Ovechkin’s goal, the Capitals kept surging but could not tie it.

Lehkonen scored into an empty net with 59 seconds remaining, and Wood did so with 33 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.

Latest News

Tkachuk hat trick helps Senators top Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Slafkovsky gets 1st 3-point game, Canadiens shut out Ducks

McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

Sabres score 7, shut out Kings to end 2-game skid

Kessel to work out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

Islanders, NHL announce initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island

Maple Leafs must step up with Rielly suspended 5 games, coach says

Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games

Rangers-Islanders rivalry has plenty of memories ahead of Stadium Series

Malkin looking to play smarter, stay healthy for Penguins' playoff push

Power out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Dadonov out indefinitely for Stars with lower-body fracture

NHL On Tap: Marchand set to play 1,000th NHL game with Bruins

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks