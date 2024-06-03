Panthers game-by-game recap on way to Cup Final

The Florida Panthers will play for the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round before defeating the New York Rangers in six games to advance to the Cup Final.

Florida was defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the 2023 Cup Final.

Here is a look at the Panthers' road to the Stanley Cup Final: