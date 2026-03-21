Avalanche at Capitals projected lineups

AVALANCHE (45-13-10) at CAPITALS (35-27-8)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, ALT, SN1, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Nazem Kadri -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Nicolas Roy

Joel Kiviranta -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: None

Status report

The Avalanche did not practice Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Landeskog could return; the forward, who has missed six games with a lower-body injury, skated Friday. ... The Avalanche reassigned forward Ivan Ivan to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday.