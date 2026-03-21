Avalanche at Capitals projected lineups

AVALANCHE (45-13-10) at CAPITALS (35-27-8)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, ALT, SN1, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Nazem Kadri -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Nicolas Roy
Joel Kiviranta -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Gavin Brindley
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Ross Colton (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: None
Status report
The Avalanche did not practice Saturday following a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. … Landeskog could return; the forward, who has missed six games with a lower-body injury, skated Friday. ... The Avalanche reassigned forward Ivan Ivan to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Capitals held an optional practice Saturday.