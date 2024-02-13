Avalanche at Capitals

AVALANCHE (32-17-4) at CAPITALS (23-20-8)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)
Status report
MacKinnon, who did not practice Monday, took part in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday and will play. ... Milano, a forward nearing a return, did not participate in the morning skate because of an illness. ... Georgiev will make his 21st start in 24 games. ... Lindgren and Kuemper will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.