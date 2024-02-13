Avalanche at Capitals

By NHL.com
AVALANCHE (32-17-4) at CAPITALS (23-20-8)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Max Pacioretty -- Mike Sgarbossa -- Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Trevor van Riemsdyk (illness)

Status report

MacKinnon, who did not practice Monday, took part in the Avalanche morning skate Tuesday and will play. ... Milano, a forward nearing a return, did not participate in the morning skate because of an illness. ... Georgiev will make his 21st start in 24 games. ... Lindgren and Kuemper will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.

