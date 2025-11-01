Necas has 3 points, helps Avalanche hold off Golden Knights

Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (6-2-3), who have lost three of four. Carl Lindbom made 22 saves in his second NHL game.

“We obviously had a slower start. They scored on the first shift, but we had some good looks,” Hertl said. “Obviously, in the second, we have a lot of power plays. And sometimes it's not just about scoring goals but getting the momentum. We got the momentum turned against us because we've been just chasing the puck. We actually gave up chances on our power play.”

Necas gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the first period with a one-timer off a Makar cross-ice pass.

“The play they made [at the start]. We went over it nine minutes before the game started,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The coach has to prepare his team to play, right? But as players, you have to start on time. We're getting to the point here, it's almost November, and this is a recurring thing.”

Nelson extended it to 2-0 at 4:32 of the second period. Jack Drury took the puck off the bounce after a miscommunication between Ben Hutton and William Karlsson, then fed it to Nelson on the breakaway.

“[Karlsson] was pulling out when I was sliding it over, and then I was trying to back check,” Hutton said. “It was a tough play by me. Obviously, looking back, it's easy to say I should have done it. Got to own that one.”