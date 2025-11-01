Necas has 3 points, helps Avalanche hold off Golden Knights

Makar gets goal, assist; Vegas has lost 3 of 4

Avalanche at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche held off the Vegas Golden Knights for a 4-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

It was Necas’ first game since signing an eight-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.

“He was feeling it tonight,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson and Brent Burns also scored for the Avalanche (7-1-4), who have won two in a row after losing four straight. Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves.

“It seems like every night is another big game against another good team,” Burns said. “Obviously, they're a top team. It's important to have that kind of mindset every night. But it's a good way to start the week.”

COL@VGK: Necas opens the scoring less than a minute into the game

Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (6-2-3), who have lost three of four. Carl Lindbom made 22 saves in his second NHL game.

“We obviously had a slower start. They scored on the first shift, but we had some good looks,” Hertl said. “Obviously, in the second, we have a lot of power plays. And sometimes it's not just about scoring goals but getting the momentum. We got the momentum turned against us because we've been just chasing the puck. We actually gave up chances on our power play.”

Necas gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the first period with a one-timer off a Makar cross-ice pass.

“The play they made [at the start]. We went over it nine minutes before the game started,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “The coach has to prepare his team to play, right? But as players, you have to start on time. We're getting to the point here, it's almost November, and this is a recurring thing.”

Nelson extended it to 2-0 at 4:32 of the second period. Jack Drury took the puck off the bounce after a miscommunication between Ben Hutton and William Karlsson, then fed it to Nelson on the breakaway.

“[Karlsson] was pulling out when I was sliding it over, and then I was trying to back check,” Hutton said. “It was a tough play by me. Obviously, looking back, it's easy to say I should have done it. Got to own that one.”

COL@VGK: Nelson goes five-hole on breakaway to make it 2-0

Hertl cut it to 2-1 during a 4-on-3 power play at 2:51 of the third period, sliding the puck underneath Wedgewood’s right pad after cutting across the crease.

“We know they've been aggressive, like a lot of teams, and I try to take it to the net,” Hertl said. “Sometimes, we have to keep it simple, get the pucks, shoot. When we get rebounds and stuff, it eventually opens up.”

Burns made it 3-1 at 10:11, finishing a wrist shot while trailing the play. It was the defenseman’s first goal since signing a one-year contract with Colorado on July 2.

“It's funny how it worked out because in the first period [Necas and I] had a similar play, and I didn't jump in,” Burns said. “He let me know about it, so it was good. I said, ‘You know, big dummy needs to learn the lesson.’ So, it was a great play by him, and it's nice to see.”

COL@VGK: Burns scores his first goal with Avalanche

Marner made it 3-2 at 12:01 after he sent the puck toward the goal from the right side before it bounced off Burns into the roof of the net.

Makar then scored an empty-net goal at 18:22 for the 4-2 final.

“It's another good game to measure ourselves against the other top teams in the League,” Bednar said. “We handled ourselves pretty good. We got an early lead. Obviously, it's a big start to the game, and we're able to play with the lead most of the game.

“The second period got a little hairy with all the penalties, but 5-on-5, we did a nice job. They obviously pushed in the third period, but then we capitalized at the end. Good, hard-fought game by both teams. It's good to get the two points.”

NOTES: Burns recorded his 43rd career game-winning goal and tied Paul Coffey for fifth place on the NHL’s all-time list among defensemen. He also recorded his 916th career point (262 goals, 654 assists) to pass Bobby Orr for the 11th most by a defenseman in NHL history. … Makar extended his season-opening road point streak (four goals, seven assists) to seven games, the second longest by a defenseman in franchise history behind Quebec Nordiques blueliner Jeff Brown.

