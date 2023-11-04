Latest News

WHL Seattle Thunderbirds retire Patrick Marleau number

Pacioretty skating, return from Achilles tear unclear

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Avalanche at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (7-2-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-0-1)

10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)

Status report

Lehkonen, a forward, and defensemen Makar and Byram did not participate in Colorado's morning skate Saturday, but each is are expected to play. … Georgiev will make his ninth start of the season after Prosvetov made 27 saves in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche assigned forward Ryan Tufte and defenseman Caleb Jones to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Carrier, a forward, will be a game-time decision. … Whitecloud, a defenseman, skated in a red no-contact jersey, but will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.