Avalanche at Golden Knights
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Kaedan Korczak, Jonas Rondbjerg
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud (upper body)
Status report
Lehkonen, a forward, and defensemen Makar and Byram did not participate in Colorado's morning skate Saturday, but each is are expected to play. … Georgiev will make his ninth start of the season after Prosvetov made 27 saves in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche assigned forward Ryan Tufte and defenseman Caleb Jones to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Carrier, a forward, will be a game-time decision. … Whitecloud, a defenseman, skated in a red no-contact jersey, but will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.