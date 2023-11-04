Avalanche at Golden Knights

Status report

Lehkonen, a forward, and defensemen Makar and Byram did not participate in Colorado's morning skate Saturday, but each is are expected to play. … Georgiev will make his ninth start of the season after Prosvetov made 27 saves in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche assigned forward Ryan Tufte and defenseman Caleb Jones to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Carrier, a forward, will be a game-time decision. … Whitecloud, a defenseman, skated in a red no-contact jersey, but will not play. … Hill and Thompson will alternate starts for the ninth straight game.