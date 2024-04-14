Avalanche at Golden Knights
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime
Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Caleb Jones -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Miles Wood (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
Girard sustained an upper-body injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday … Georgiev may start for the Avalanche. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots against the Jets. … The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters as they did in a 7-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Hill will start for the second time in three games.