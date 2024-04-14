Avalanche at Golden Knights

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
AVALANCHE (49-25-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (43-28-8)

3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ross Colton -- Brandon Duhaime

Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Caleb Jones -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

Girard sustained an upper-body injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday … Georgiev may start for the Avalanche. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots against the Jets. … The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters as they did in a 7-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Hill will start for the second time in three games.

