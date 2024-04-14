Avalanche at Golden Knights

Status report

Girard sustained an upper-body injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday … Georgiev may start for the Avalanche. He was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots against the Jets. … The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters as they did in a 7-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday. … Hill will start for the second time in three games.