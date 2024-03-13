Avalanche at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (41-20-5) at CANUCKS (42-17-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Yakov Trenin

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (illness), Logan O'Connor (lower body), Zach Parise (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Ian Cole -- Carson Soucy

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Tyler Myers (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Georgiev is likely to start after Annunen made 25 saves at Calgary. ... Lehkonen, a forward who normally plays on the top line, will miss a second straight game but could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, coach Jared Bednar told Altitude 92.5 FM sports radio in Denver on Wednesday. ... Parise, a forward who skated on his own Wednesday morning, will miss a third straight game but also could return Saturday. … DeSmith will start with Demko week to week after being injured in a 5-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Tuesday to back up DeSmith. ... Joshua, a forward who has missed 12 games, was retroactively placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Myers, a defenseman who has missed four games, returned to practice Tuesday but is more likely to return against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL '@TheRink' podcast talks Panthers outlook with coach Maurice

Maple Leafs recharge during 4-day break, set to face Flyers

Red Wings dealing with frustration, 6-game losing streak threatening playoff hopes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Maroon remains week to week for Bruins

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 13

Pluses, minuses for Kings-Blues, Capitals-Oilers

Sharks eliminated, unable to overcome slow start, injuries to Hertl, Couture

Khusnutdinov getting mentored by Kaprizov on road to Wild debut

McDavid, resurgent Ovechkin prepared for upcoming showdown

NHL On Tap: Quinn Hughes, Makar go head-to-head when Canucks host Avalanche

Mailbag: Predators' chances in playoffs; Devils' offseason goalie plans

Golden Knights tie it in final seconds, defeat Kraken in OT

Bedard wows Blackhawks again with 1st 5-point game

MacKinnon pushes streak to 13, Avalanche top Flames for 4th win in row

Bedard gets career-high 5 points, Blackhawks score 7 in win against Ducks