Avalanche at Canucks

AVALANCHE (41-20-5) at CANUCKS (42-17-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Yakov Trenin

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (illness), Logan O'Connor (lower body), Zach Parise (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Pius Suter

Vasily Podkolzin -- Elias Lindholm -- Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Ian Cole -- Carson Soucy

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body), Tyler Myers (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 6-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. ... Georgiev is likely to start after Annunen made 25 saves at Calgary. ... Lehkonen, a forward who normally plays on the top line, will miss a second straight game but could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, coach Jared Bednar told Altitude 92.5 FM sports radio in Denver on Wednesday. ... Parise, a forward who skated on his own Wednesday morning, will miss a third straight game but also could return Saturday. … DeSmith will start with Demko week to week after being injured in a 5-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Silovs was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Tuesday to back up DeSmith. ... Joshua, a forward who has missed 12 games, was retroactively placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. ... Myers, a defenseman who has missed four games, returned to practice Tuesday but is more likely to return against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.