Avalanche at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (31-21-2) at CANUCKS (23-18-11)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Linus Karlsson

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)

Status report

Wedgewood is not with the team but the goalie could join the Avalanche for the conclusion of a three-game road trip that ends with back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and Friday. … Kylington was activated off injured reserve Monday after the defenseman missed 31 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hughes skated with coaches before the main group Tuesday but left before the full morning skate started; the defenseman will miss a second consecutive game. … Soucy, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

Latest News

Doughty on playing for Canada at 4 Nations: 'I want to be there'

NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Heiskanen out month to month for Stars after knee surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand says playing for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off 'going to be incredible'

Rakell of Penguins named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces William Karlsson

NHL prospects shine at AHL All-Star Challenge

NHL, iHeartMedia launch 'Energy Line With Nate and JSB' podcast

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Face-Off will present coaches, players with tight learning curve

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase for Capitals against Panthers

NHL, NHLPA to hold free fan festivals at 4 Nations Face-Off

Niedermayer discusses Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL Buzz: Marchenko out indefinitely for Blue Jackets with broken jaw 

Senators score 3 in 3rd, pull away from Predators for 5th win in row