Avalanche at Canucks projected lineups

AVALANCHE (31-21-2) at CANUCKS (23-18-11)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT
10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Filip Chytil -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Linus Karlsson
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed)
Status report
Wedgewood is not with the team but the goalie could join the Avalanche for the conclusion of a three-game road trip that ends with back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and Friday. … Kylington was activated off injured reserve Monday after the defenseman missed 31 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hughes skated with coaches before the main group Tuesday but left before the full morning skate started; the defenseman will miss a second consecutive game. … Soucy, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.