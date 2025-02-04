Avalanche at Canucks projected lineups

Status report

Wedgewood is not with the team but the goalie could join the Avalanche for the conclusion of a three-game road trip that ends with back-to-back games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and Friday. … Kylington was activated off injured reserve Monday after the defenseman missed 31 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Hughes skated with coaches before the main group Tuesday but left before the full morning skate started; the defenseman will miss a second consecutive game. … Soucy, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.