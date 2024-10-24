Avalanche at Utah projected lineups

AVALANCHE (3-4-0) at UTAH (4-2-1)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Jusso Valimaki

Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. ... Calum Ritchie, a forward, has been reassigned to Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. ... Kaapo Kahkonen, a goalie, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. ... Lamoureux will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. ... Durzi is expected to be out 4-6 months.