Avalanche at Utah projected lineups

AVALANCHE (3-4-0) at UTAH (4-2-1)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Gabriel Landeskog (knee)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Jusso Valimaki
Maveric Lamoureux -- Ian Cole
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Sean Durzi (shoulder surgery), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League. ... Calum Ritchie, a forward, has been reassigned to Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League. ... Kaapo Kahkonen, a goalie, has been loaned to Colorado of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. ... Lamoureux will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League. ... Durzi is expected to be out 4-6 months.