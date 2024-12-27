Avalanche at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (21-15-0) at UTAH (16-12-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN1, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Manson will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … The Avalanche signed Blackwood to a five-year contract extension Friday. … Marino participated in Utah's morning skate Friday in a yellow, non-contact sweater; the defensmean had back surgery in October after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Yzerman aims to get 'more from our players' after Red Wings coaching change

Ovechkin could return for Capitals at Maple Leafs on Saturday

NHL Buzz: Kaprizov out for Wild against Stars with lower-body injury

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

McLellan hired as Red Wings coach, replaces Lalonde

Matthews to miss at least next 2 games for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 27

Discover NHL Winter Classic entertainment lineup revealed for Wrigley Field

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Sweden team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2015 Canada team 

Senators GM Staios talks growth of young team in Q&A with NHL.com

Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule

Hellebuyck of Jets named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

NHL On Tap: McLellan to make debut as Red Wings coach

On Tap: Day 2 of 2025 World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Hagens gets 4 points, U.S. cruises past Germany

2025 World Junior Championship schedule