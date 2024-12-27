Avalanche at Utah projected lineups

AVALANCHE (21-15-0) at UTAH (16-12-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN1, SN, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Manson will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … The Avalanche signed Blackwood to a five-year contract extension Friday. … Marino participated in Utah's morning skate Friday in a yellow, non-contact sweater; the defensmean had back surgery in October after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29.