Avalanche at Utah projected lineups

AVALANCHE (21-15-0) at UTAH (16-12-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN1, SN, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Manson will return after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. … The Avalanche signed Blackwood to a five-year contract extension Friday. … Marino participated in Utah's morning skate Friday in a yellow, non-contact sweater; the defensmean had back surgery in October after being acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on June 29.