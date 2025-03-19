Avalanche at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (41-24-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-24-3)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Josh Manson (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: David Kampf, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)

Status report

The Avalanche will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same 18 skaters from their 6-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... Woll will make consecutive starts for the first time since he started four straight games from Jan. 25-Feb. 4.

