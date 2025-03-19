Avalanche at Maple Leafs projected lineups

AVALANCHE (41-24-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (40-24-3)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, MAX
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Samuel Girard -- Erik Johnson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Miles Wood, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Josh Manson (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: David Kampf, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)
Status report
The Avalanche will use the same 18 skaters from their 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars on Sunday. ... The Maple Leafs are expected to use the same 18 skaters from their 6-2 victory against the Calgary Flames on Monday. ... Woll will make consecutive starts for the first time since he started four straight games from Jan. 25-Feb. 4.