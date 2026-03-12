Avalanche at Kraken projected lineups

AVALANCHE (43-11-9) at KRAKEN (29-25-9)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG, KTVD, ALT2

Avalanche projected lineup

Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Bobby McMann

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)

Status report

O’Connor, a forward, has been participating in practices but has yet to play this season. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... McMann, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, was still waiting for his work visa to process; should it come through by game time, the forward will make his Seattle debut.