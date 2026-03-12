Avalanche at Kraken projected lineups

AVALANCHE (43-11-9) at KRAKEN (29-25-9)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG, KTVD, ALT2
Avalanche projected lineup
Nazem Kadri -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Nicolas Roy -- Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Frederick Gaudreau -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Kappo Kaako
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Ryan Lindgren
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Matt Murray, Bobby McMann
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body)
Status report
O’Connor, a forward, has been participating in practices but has yet to play this season. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... McMann, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, was still waiting for his work visa to process; should it come through by game time, the forward will make his Seattle debut.