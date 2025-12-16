Avalanche at Kraken projected lineups

AVALANCHE (23-2-7) at KRAKEN (12-12-6)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Jacob Melanson -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Marchment is expected to play after the forward missed a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an illness. … Dunn and Kakko missed practice Monday because of illness, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he thought the two would be able to play.