Avalanche at Kraken projected lineups

AVALANCHE (23-2-7) at KRAKEN (12-12-6)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Jacob Melanson -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Marchment is expected to play after the forward missed a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an illness. … Dunn and Kakko missed practice Monday because of illness, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert said he thought the two would be able to play.