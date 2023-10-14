Avalanche at Sharks

AVALANCHE (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Bowen Byram
Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Ivan Prosvetov, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina
William Eklund -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Mike Hoffman
Luke Kunin -- Jacob Peterson -- Alexander Barabanov
Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Ty Emberson, Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Georgiev will start after making 34 saves in a 5-2 season-opening win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Cogliano will return after missing the opener with a neck injury. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 28 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday... Granlund, a center, was placed on injured reserve Friday; Peterson was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.