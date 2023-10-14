Avalanche at Sharks

AVALANCHE (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Bowen Byram

Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Ivan Prosvetov, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

William Eklund -- Thomas Bordeleau -- Mike Hoffman

Luke Kunin -- Jacob Peterson -- Alexander Barabanov

Givani Smith -- Nico Sturm -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Ty Emberson, Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Radim Simek (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Georgiev will start after making 34 saves in a 5-2 season-opening win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Cogliano will return after missing the opener with a neck injury. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 28 saves in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday... Granlund, a center, was placed on injured reserve Friday; Peterson was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.