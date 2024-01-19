Avalanche at Flyers

AVALANCHE (29-14-3) at FLYERS (25-14-6)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Bowen Byram (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Status report
The Avalanche sent goalie Justus Annunen to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev has started 14 of the past 16 games. ... Hart could start after Ersson made 14 saves in a 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Philadelphia is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.