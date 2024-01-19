Avalanche at Flyers

AVALANCHE (29-14-3) at FLYERS (25-14-6)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Bowen Byram (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Ryan Poehling -- Noah Cates

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Bobby Brink, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Status report

The Avalanche sent goalie Justus Annunen to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev has started 14 of the past 16 games. ... Hart could start after Ersson made 14 saves in a 5-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. ... Philadelphia is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game.