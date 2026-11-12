Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (11-6-2) at SENATORS (11-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jaden Schwartz -- Brock Nelson -- T.J. Hughes
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O'Connor
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Alex Gagne
Injured: Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Jackson Parsons
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)
Status report
Ullmark will start for the Senators after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. … Blais, a forward, will come into the lineup with Cousins expected to miss 7-10 days. … MacKinnon and Makar did not participate in the Avalanche's morning skate but will play.