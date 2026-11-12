Avalanche at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (11-6-2) at SENATORS (11-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jaden Schwartz -- Brock Nelson -- T.J. Hughes

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O'Connor

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Alex Gagne

Injured: Zachary L'Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Jackson Parsons

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)

Status report

Ullmark will start for the Senators after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. … Blais, a forward, will come into the lineup with Cousins expected to miss 7-10 days. … MacKinnon and Makar did not participate in the Avalanche's morning skate but will play.

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