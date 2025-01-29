Holmstrom, Islanders defeat Avalanche for 5th straight win

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Islanders (22-20-7), who were concluding a seven-game homestand (5-2-0). Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for the Avalanche (29-21-2), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

Lee gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:11 of the second period. After receiving a cross-ice pass from Brock Nelson off the left boards, Lee cut to the net and slid a backhand five-hole on Blackwood.

Lekhonen tied the game 1-1 at 13:00. Martin Necas found Nathan MacKinnon all alone in the right circle, and he then skated in and sent a cross-crease pass to Lehkonen, who lifted a shot over Sorokin's blocker while lying on the ice.

Holmstrom put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 1:54 of the third period, skating out into the right circle before scoring blocker side with a turnaround shot. The play started after Pageau poked the puck away from Sam Malinski behind the net.

Sorokin preserved the lead at 3:12 when he slid to his right to rob MacKinnon from in tight with his right arm.

Josh Manson then thought he had tied the game on a point shot through traffic at 4:39, but Islanders coach Patrick Roy successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference on Drury.

Horvat pushed the lead to 3-1 at 11:23, beating a sprawling Blackwood near the left post after Lee's wraparound attempt landed right on his stick.

Drury cut it to 3-2 at 14:55. Catching the Islanders on a line change, Drury hopped off the bench, took a cross-ice pass from Necas, and beat Sorokin blocker side on a breakaway.

Romanov responded to make it 4-2 at 17:31, scoring with a wrist shot from the left point that deflected off Samuel Girard past Blackwood’s glove.

Holmstrom scored into an empty net at 18:50 for the 5-2 final.