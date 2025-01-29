Coach’s Challenge: COL @ NYI – 4:39 of the Third Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation:
Video review determined Colorado’s Jack Drury had a significant presence in the crease and made incidental contact with goaltender Ilya Sorokin that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

