Avalanche at Devils projected lineups

AVALANCHE (15-13-0) at DEVILS (18-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan -- John Ludvig
Scott Wedgewood
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Status report
The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Colton returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots on goal in 13:16 after missing 17 games with a broken foot. … The Devils will hold an optional morning skate.