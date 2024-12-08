Avalanche at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (15-13-0) at DEVILS (18-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan -- John Ludvig

Scott Wedgewood

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Colton returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots on goal in 13:16 after missing 17 games with a broken foot. … The Devils will hold an optional morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Demko could make season debut for Canucks against Lightning 

NHL Buzz: Kucherov could return from injury for Lightning against Canucks

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 8

McDavid, Oilers hold off Blues to stay hot

Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

4 Nations Face-Off top stories debated by NHL.com writers

Ullmark makes 37 saves, Senators defeat Predators

Wilson scores twice in 3rd, helps Capitals rally past Canadiens

Makar helps Avalanche defeat Red Wings

Rust, Rakell each gets 2 points for Penguins in win against Maple Leafs

Tkachuk scores 2 more, Panthers defeat Sharks

Pageau has 3 points, Horvat ends goal drought to lift Islanders past Hurricanes

Jets spoil Sorensen's 1st game as Blackhawks coach

NHL Buzz: Dahlin out with back spasms, being evaluated by Sabres

Mrazek sidelined for Blackhawks with lower-body injury

Utah scores 5 straight, defeats slumping Sabres

Zacha's OT goal caps Bruins' comeback victory against Flyers