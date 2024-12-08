Avalanche at Devils projected lineups

AVALANCHE (15-13-0) at DEVILS (18-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT2, MSG, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Parker Kelly -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan -- John Ludvig

Scott Wedgewood

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Nikita Prishchepov

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Legare

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Status report

The Avalanche did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Colton returned to the lineup Saturday and had three shots on goal in 13:16 after missing 17 games with a broken foot. … The Devils will hold an optional morning skate.