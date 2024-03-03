Glass gets 1st hat trick, Predators top Avalanche for 8th straight win

“It was unbelievable,” Glass said. “I was saying before that I think [my teammates] wanted it more than I did. I didn’t want to put any pressure on myself. I was just trying to do what I was doing the whole game. They were trying to find me the whole time. We have a great team here. To be on an eight-game winning streak, everybody is pulling on the same rope.”

Tommy Novak had a goal and an assist, Ryan O'Reilly scored and Ryan McDonagh had two assists for the Predators (35-25-2), who scored three goals in the third period. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

“I just liked our relentlessness,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we’re connected. We’re taking away time and space at a high level right now, and that comes from work ethic. It comes from trust. And that comes from being connected and kind of all pulling the same rope.

“We understand where we are, we understand what we’re doing and we’re having fun doing it. It’s been a great run and well-deserved.”

Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche (37-20-5), who had won two in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

“I thought we were competitive, played a hard, really good game for 40 minutes,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “But I’d say the third period, it’s like they got better and we got worse in the third.

Our breakouts, just the whole deal, we couldn’t deliver the puck to get us out of our own zone and into the neutral zone with any sort of flow.”