Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (21-2-6) at PREDATORS (10-14-4)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton

Valeri Nichushkin -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Gavin Brindley

Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)

Status report

Wedgewood will start after missing three games because of a back injury. … Necas has an illness and will be a game-time decision. … Smith, a forward, practiced Monday but will not play.

