Avalanche at Predators projected lineups

AVALANCHE (21-2-6) at PREDATORS (10-14-4)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton
Valeri Nichushkin -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Gavin Brindley
Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Status report
Wedgewood will start after missing three games because of a back injury. … Necas has an illness and will be a game-time decision. … Smith, a forward, practiced Monday but will not play.