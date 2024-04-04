Avalanche at Wild

AVALANCHE (47-22-6) at WILD (36-29-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Jean-Luc Foudy
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Yakov Trenin (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Zach Bogosian (undisclosed)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
Trenin took part in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey, but the forward will miss his second straight game. He could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Nichushkin skated in Denver, will join the team in Minnesota and also could play at Edmonton. The forward will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Annunen will make his third straight start. ... Bogosian will be a game-time decision after the defenseman was injured late in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday Wild coach John Hynes said the injury is "nothing major." ... Gustavsson will start for the third time in four games. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.