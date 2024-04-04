Avalanche at Wild

AVALANCHE (47-22-6) at WILD (36-29-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Jean-Luc Foudy

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) Yakov Trenin (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Zach Bogosian (undisclosed)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Trenin took part in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey, but the forward will miss his second straight game. He could return at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Nichushkin skated in Denver, will join the team in Minnesota and also could play at Edmonton. The forward will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Annunen will make his third straight start. ... Bogosian will be a game-time decision after the defenseman was injured late in a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday Wild coach John Hynes said the injury is "nothing major." ... Gustavsson will start for the third time in four games. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.