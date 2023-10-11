Avalanche at Kings

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Blake Lizotte -- Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Tobias Bjornfot

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Suspended: Arthur Kaliyev

Status report

Cogliano, a forward, participated in the morning skate Wednesday but will not play. … With Cogliano out, the Avalanche will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Arvidsson, a forward, is not expected to play after being injured in practice Monday. … Kaliyev, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game regular-season suspension for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo in a preseason game Oct. 3. Kaliyev was also suspended for the last two games of the preseason. … With Arvidsson and Kaliyev each unavailable, the Kings will play with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of NHL salary cap considerations.