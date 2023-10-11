Avalanche at Kings
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar
Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson
Kurtis MacDermid
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Riley Tufte, Ivan Prosvetov
Injured: Andrew Cogliano (neck), Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Blake Lizotte -- Carl Grundstrom
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Tobias Bjornfot
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: None
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Suspended: Arthur Kaliyev
Status report
Cogliano, a forward, participated in the morning skate Wednesday but will not play. … With Cogliano out, the Avalanche will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Arvidsson, a forward, is not expected to play after being injured in practice Monday. … Kaliyev, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game regular-season suspension for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo in a preseason game Oct. 3. Kaliyev was also suspended for the last two games of the preseason. … With Arvidsson and Kaliyev each unavailable, the Kings will play with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of NHL salary cap considerations.