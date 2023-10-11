Latest News

Adam Fantilli to make NHL debut for Columbus on 19th birthday

Kevin Weekes pluses, minuses for Chicago-Boston, Colorado-Los Angeles

nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

nhl on tap news and notes October 11

Brett Howden to have Player Safety hearing

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Buffalo to wear Rick Jeanneret patch to honor late broadcaster

Ruff signs multi-year contract to stay Devils coach

2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Avalanche at Kings

AVALANCHE (0-0-0) at KINGS (0-0-0) 

10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Tomas Tatar

Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson

Kurtis MacDermid

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Ivan Prosvetov 

Injured: Andrew Cogliano (neck), Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Lewis

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Blake Lizotte -- Carl Grundstrom

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Tobias Bjornfot

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Suspended: Arthur Kaliyev

Status report

Cogliano, a forward, participated in the morning skate Wednesday but will not play. … With Cogliano out, the Avalanche will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Arvidsson, a forward, is not expected to play after being injured in practice Monday. … Kaliyev, a forward, will serve the first of a two-game regular-season suspension for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo in a preseason game Oct. 3. Kaliyev was also suspended for the last two games of the preseason. … With Arvidsson and Kaliyev each unavailable, the Kings will play with 11 forwards and six defensemen because of NHL salary cap considerations.