Avalanche at Kings

AVALANCHE (15-6-2) at KINGS (13-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, SN1
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski
Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Makar’s availability is un=known after he missed the final 2:57 of the third period and all of overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. ... Lizotte, a forward, practiced in full Saturday but it is unclear if he will return to the lineup after missing the past four games. ... The Kings did not hold a morning skate.