Avalanche at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (15-6-2) at KINGS (13-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
    
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Makar’s availability is un=known after he missed the final 2:57 of the third period and all of overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. ... Lizotte, a forward, practiced in full Saturday but it is unclear if he will return to the lineup after missing the past four games. ... The Kings did not hold a morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 3 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 3
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 3

NHL On Tap: Western showdown between Avalanche, Kings
Vancouver Canucks on early-season heater

Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater
Colorado Avalanche Anaheim Ducks game recap December 2

Ducks end 8-game losing streak, defeat Avalanche in shootout
Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames game recap December 2

Zadorov has assist on game-winner in debut, Canucks defeat Flames
Washington Capitals Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 2

Marchessault, Eichel power Golden Knights past Capitals
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap December 2

Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens game recap December 2

Walman, Red Wings blow 3-goal lead, top Canadiens in OT
Katie King Crowley to be inducted to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

King Crowley defined by willpower, determination en route to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
Montreal Canadiens Alex Newhook injury status high ankle sprain

Newhook out 10-12 weeks for Canadiens with high ankle sprain
Buffalo Sabres Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 2

Aho scores 2, Hurricanes ease past Sabres to push point streak to 4
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Seattle Kraken Ottawa Senators game recap December 2

Forsberg, Senators shut out Kraken, end skid at 3
Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 2

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Maple Leafs
Philadelphia Flyers Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 2

Ersson makes 29 saves, Flyers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout 
New York Islanders Florida Panthers game recap December 2

Sorokin makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game