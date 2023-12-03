Avalanche at Kings

AVALANCHE (15-6-2) at KINGS (13-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala



Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Jaret-Anderson Dolan -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Makar’s availability is un=known after he missed the final 2:57 of the third period and all of overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. ... Lizotte, a forward, practiced in full Saturday but it is unclear if he will return to the lineup after missing the past four games. ... The Kings did not hold a morning skate.