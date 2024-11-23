Avalanche at Panthers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (11-9-0) at PANTHERS (12-7-1)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin
Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan
Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Adam Boqvist -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Tomas Nosek
Injured: None
Status report
Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after the morning skate he was “talking about some things” in regard to the lineup, but that it would “look similar to last game,” a 2-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … The Avalanche sent goalie Kevin Mandolese to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers are making some changes after losing four of their past five games. Luostarinen and Verhaeghe will switch places; Nosek, a forward, will be a healthy scratch, and Adam Boqvist returns after being scratched for 10 games. … Schmidt, a defenseman, will miss his first game since the opener on Oct. 8.