Avalanche at Panthers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (11-9-0) at PANTHERS (12-7-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Jonathan Drouin

Valeri Nichushkin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta -- Ivan Ivan -- Logan O'Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly-- Nikolai Kovalenko

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Oliver Kylington -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Calvin de Haan, T.J. Tynan

Injured: Ross Colton (broken foot), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Adam Boqvist -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Nate Schmidt, Tomas Nosek

Injured: None

Status report

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after the morning skate he was “talking about some things” in regard to the lineup, but that it would “look similar to last game,” a 2-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … The Avalanche sent goalie Kevin Mandolese to Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Panthers are making some changes after losing four of their past five games. Luostarinen and Verhaeghe will switch places; Nosek, a forward, will be a healthy scratch, and Adam Boqvist returns after being scratched for 10 games. … Schmidt, a defenseman, will miss his first game since the opener on Oct. 8.