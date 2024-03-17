Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Sean Walker scored two goals, and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves for the Avalanche (43-20-5), who have won six straight. MacKinnon extended his point streak to 15 games (10 goals, 21 assists).

“I think the defense was pretty good from both teams,” Georgiev said. “They’ve got a lot of offense and so do we, and it was kind of smart hockey today. I just tried to make the next save and take the game as it comes to you.

“I wasn’t checking the time but just trying to survive every shot there. Great job by Artturi to keep it out of the shootout.”

Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick scored, and Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (40-21-4), who had won two straight.

“I think both teams brought it. It was a really good game. There were a lot of chances both ways. It definitely felt like a playoff game,” Skinner said. “We hope to see this team later on because that means that we’re making it to the third round.

“That is definitely something we are looking forward to. It is just another game to measure ourselves and the way that we play.”