EDMONTON -- Artturi Lehkonen scored with one second remaining in overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.
Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT
Walker gets 2 goals for Colorado, which has won 6 straight
Lehkonen, who also had an assist, tapped in a centering pass from Nathan MacKinnon five-hole on Stuart Skinner.
“They’re a fast team. They limit your chances. But we had enough looks to potentially win the game, but that’s how these tight games go. It’s a split second where I lost my guy and the game is over,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. “All in all, I thought it was a good game."
Sean Walker scored two goals, and Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves for the Avalanche (43-20-5), who have won six straight. MacKinnon extended his point streak to 15 games (10 goals, 21 assists).
“I think the defense was pretty good from both teams,” Georgiev said. “They’ve got a lot of offense and so do we, and it was kind of smart hockey today. I just tried to make the next save and take the game as it comes to you.
“I wasn’t checking the time but just trying to survive every shot there. Great job by Artturi to keep it out of the shootout.”
Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick scored, and Skinner made 40 saves for the Oilers (40-21-4), who had won two straight.
“I think both teams brought it. It was a really good game. There were a lot of chances both ways. It definitely felt like a playoff game,” Skinner said. “We hope to see this team later on because that means that we’re making it to the third round.
“That is definitely something we are looking forward to. It is just another game to measure ourselves and the way that we play.”
Walker put Colorado ahead 1-0 at 10:39 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Lehkonen and scored blocker side from the right circle on a 2-on-1.
“I think it was just a team win. Fast transition on both sides of the puck led to some odd-man rushes and some good offense,” Walker said. “I think there was definitely some waves to the game there."
Zach Hyman appeared to tie it at 2:05 of the third period, but a video review determined that he kicked the puck into the net.
Foegele did tie it 1-1 at 5:46, tipping in a point shot by Evan Bouchard.
Carrick gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead at 11:48, getting inside position and scoring from in front. It was his first goal with the Oilers since being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on March 6.
“It was awesome. A Saturday night 'Hockey Night in Canada' and all that. It's pretty special, being a Canadian kid,” Carrick said. “Two really good, fast teams going at it. We're heading down the stretch here where we're getting close to that time of year, a fun time of year.
“There's under 20 games here to really build chemistry, no matter who's in the lineup and what the lines are. Figure out your linemates and how they play. You want to be able to roll four lines throughout the playoffs.”
Walker tied it 2-2 at 14:40. He chipped in and scored with a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt.
“The third was really interesting because they came back and took the lead and we were able to tie it, which was good," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "[To grab] points out of this building in the middle of a long road trip is encouraging for our team.”
Walker's goals were his first with Colorado since being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6.
“I think they had a push, we had a push, but eventually I felt like we were kind of taking over there in the third period," Walker said. "So, I think that led into the overtime where we had some big looks, and obviously, [Lehkonen], a big goal.”
NOTES: Oilers forward Corey Perry had the secondary assist on Carrick's goal. It was his 900th NHL point. ... The Avalanche are 17-3-1 against the Pacific Division this season. ... Connor McDavid had his 26-game home point streak end (15 goals, 47 assists). ... Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais did not play in the third period but remained on the bench. "We're evaluating his health,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We hope he's not injured. Just being cautious.”