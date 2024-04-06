Oilers surge past Avalanche, clinch playoff berth

Corey Perry gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the first period, deflecting a wrist shot from the point by Darnell Nurse that took a bounce over Georgiev’s pad.

Drouin tied it 1-1 at 11:58, taking a pass in the high slot from Nathan MacKinnon and snapping a shot past Skinner’s glove.

Colton put Colorado ahead 2-1 at 15:59, beating Ekholm into the zone along the boards and deking past Oilers forward Adam Henrique in front of the net before beating Skinner to the stick side.

McDavid tied it 2-2 at 17:18 with his 30th goal of the season. He got the puck behind Colorado’s net and banked it in off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews on a wraparound.

Ekholm put Edmonton in front 3-2 at 8:55 of the second period, driving to the net with Artturi Lehkonen hanging onto him before the puck bounced off the Avalanche forward’s skate and through the legs of Georgiev.

The Avalanche unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.

“For the last two seconds of that play, I am trying to get my stick toward the puck and I just can’t do it because I have somebody climbing on my back,” Ekholm said. “I am trying to move and make a shot but I can’t get a shot off, so in my opinion I am getting pushed in there.

“I’m not going right at him, I guess I am going on the side, but there was no chance for me to avoid contact at that point. I think the rule stands that way, where you get pushed in or helped in there, it is supposed to stand and it is nice to see that.”

Kane made it 4-2 with two seconds left in the period. He skated to the net and had the rebound of a Ryan McLeod slap shot go in off his leg for his first goal in 22 games dating to Feb. 21.

“It was nice to end the streak tonight. It seemed like that was the only way it was going to go in,” Kane said. “Any time you’re going double digits without scoring it’s never fun, so however it goes in you’ll take it.”