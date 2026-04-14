Wedgewood makes 30 saves, Avalanche defeat Oilers in shootout for 7th straight road win

Malinski scores for Colorado, which has won 3 of 4; Edmonton has lost 4 of past 5

Avalanche at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Scott Wedgewood made 30 saves for the Colorado Avalanche, who won their seventh straight road game by defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout at Rogers Place on Monday.

Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored in the shootout to clinch the win.

Sam Malinski scored for the Avalanche (53-16-11), who have won three of their past five. 

Colorado has already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, the Central Division title and the Presidents’ Trophy.

The Avalanche were without head coach Jared Bednar, who has facial fractures and a corneal abrasion after he was struck by a puck in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Assistants Nolan Pratt and Dave Hakstol coached the team on Monday and will also have coaching duties at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (40-30-11), who are 1-3-1 in their past five. Connor Ingram made 30 saves.

Malinski gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 9:05 of the second period, taking a pass from Nicolas Roy and burying a snap shot from the edge of the left face-off circle over Ingram's glove.

McDavid tied it 1-1 at 15:49 after his centering pass into the slot bounced off Matt Savoie and landed in the right circle. McDavid gathered the puck and roofed a wrist shot over Wedgewood's glove for his 48th goal of the season.

The Avalanche were 0-for-4 on the power play. The Oilers were 0-for-3.

Colorado had a power play with 2:54 remaining in overtime after Edmonton forward Kasperi Kapanen was given a minor for goaltender interference. MacKinnon hit the cross bar twice and the post, and Gabriel Landeskog hit the left post and redirected a shot off the crossbar.

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