Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (52-16-11) at OILERS (40-30-10)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT, KTVD
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon – Gabriel Landeskog
Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Brent Burns
Nick Blankenburg -- Jack Ahcan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Cale Makar (upper body), Josh Manson (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie
Isaac Howard -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic
Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Owen Michaels, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche will be without coach Jared Bednar their next two games after he was struck by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Manson, a defenseman, was injured in the second period Saturday and will not play; Ahcan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Draisaitl participated in morning skate, but the forward will not play and there is no timeline for a possible return. … The Oilers will be without Jones, a forward, for 3-4 weeks after he left in the first period of a 1-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday; Howard was recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL on Sunday.