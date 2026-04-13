Avalanche at Oilers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (52-16-11) at OILERS (40-30-10)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT, KTVD

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon – Gabriel Landeskog

Valeri Nichushkin -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Nicolas Roy -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Brett Kulak -- Brent Burns

Nick Blankenburg -- Jack Ahcan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Nazem Kadri (finger), Cale Makar (upper body), Josh Manson (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie

Isaac Howard -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jack Roslovic

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Curtis Lazar -- Adam Henrique -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Owen Michaels, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche will be without coach Jared Bednar their next two games after he was struck by a puck during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Manson, a defenseman, was injured in the second period Saturday and will not play; Ahcan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Draisaitl participated in morning skate, but the forward will not play and there is no timeline for a possible return. … The Oilers will be without Jones, a forward, for 3-4 weeks after he left in the first period of a 1-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday; Howard was recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL on Sunday.