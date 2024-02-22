Avalanche at Red Wings

AVALANCHE (35-18-4) at RED WINGS (29-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP. SNO, SNE
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Fredrik Olofsson -- Chris Wagner -- Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Annunen is expected to make his fourth start this season and first since making 33 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 15. ... O’Connor worked with the penalty-kill units during the Avalanche morning skate Thursday and could be close to a return; the forward has missed four games. ... Lyon will start for the 11th time in 13 games.