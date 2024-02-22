Avalanche at Red Wings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (35-18-4) at RED WINGS (29-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP. SNO, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Fredrik Olofsson -- Chris Wagner -- Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Annunen is expected to make his fourth start this season and first since making 33 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 15. ... O’Connor worked with the penalty-kill units during the Avalanche morning skate Thursday and could be close to a return; the forward has missed four games. ... Lyon will start for the 11th time in 13 games.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

NHL On Tap: Panthers seek 12th straight road win at Hurricanes

AHL notebook: Bruins prospect Brazeau, Stankoven of Stars among top surprises

McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

Matthews becomes fastest U.S.-born player to score 50 goals in season

Matthews sets record with 50th goal, Maple Leafs defeat Coyotes

Gaudreau, Jenner each has 3 points, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Ducks

Super 16: Decisions for general managers prior to Trade Deadline

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Flyers adjust to clamp down on Bedard, Blackhawks in much-needed win

Konecny extends point streak to 7, Flyers defeat Blackhawks

Tuch scores short-handed, Sabres rally past Canadiens 

Bedard 'pumped' to face Kane for 1st time when Blackhawks host Red Wings 

Top storylines ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Hanifin, Guentzel decisions