Avalanche at Red Wings

AVALANCHE (35-18-4) at RED WINGS (29-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, ALT2, SNP. SNO, SNE

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Fredrik Olofsson -- Chris Wagner -- Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Annunen is expected to make his fourth start this season and first since making 33 saves in a 6-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 15. ... O’Connor worked with the penalty-kill units during the Avalanche morning skate Thursday and could be close to a return; the forward has missed four games. ... Lyon will start for the 11th time in 13 games.