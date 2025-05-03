Avalanche at Stars, Western Conference 1st Round Game 7 preview

Colorado aims to end 6-game skid in Game 7s; Dallas has won 3 straight

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DALLAS -- The Colorado Avalanche will go for their first Game 7 victory in 23 years and the Dallas Stars will try to win a Game 7 for the third year in a row when they conclude the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The Avalanche have lost six straight Game 7s, tied for the longest streak in NHL history with the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. They haven’t won one since 2002, when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in the conference semifinals. Center Nathan MacKinnon is 0-4 in Game 7s. Coach Jared Bednar and defenseman Cale Makar each is 0-3. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is 0-2.

The winner will advance to the Western Second Round and face either the Winnipeg Jets or St. Louis Blues, who will play Game 7 of their first round series Sunday.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for us,” said Landeskog, who returned in Game 3 after missing almost three years with a knee injury and has four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. “It’s a great challenge on the road, and we’re just looking to embrace all of it. We’ve earned the right to be here now for one game to advance.”

The Stars have won their past two Game 7s, defeating the Seattle Kraken in the second round in 2023 and the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round last year. They also defeated the Avalanche in the second round in 2020. The winning goal was scored in overtime by forward Joel Kiviranta, who now plays for Colorado.

“Just excited for the opportunity,” Stars goalie Jake Oettinger said. “We’ve all been working for this all year, and it’s been a long journey to get to this point, and as a player, there’s not much more you could want than Game 7 at home against a great team.”

Teams scoring first in a Game 7 of a Stanley Cup Playoff series have won 75.8 percent of the time (150-48). Home teams have won 58.6 percent of the time (116-82).

Here is a breakdown of Game 7:

Avalanche: MacKinnon has one assist in his four Game 7s; Makar has no points in his three. MacKinnon leads all postseason goal-scorers with six and is tied for second with 10 points, and Makar is tied for third among defensemen in the playoffs with five points (one goal, four assists). This is goalie Mackenzie Blackwood’s first Game 7; he's 3-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and one shutout in the series.

Stars: Center Wyatt Johnston scored the winning goal in a 2-1 Game 7 victory against Seattle in 2023 and the opening goal in a 2-1 Game 7 victory against Vegas last year. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past two games and six points (two goals, four assists) in the series. Oettinger is 2-1 with a 1.54 GAA and .956 save percentage in Game 7s and 3-3 with a 2.99 GAA and .909 save percentage in this series.

Number to know: 8. That’s how many wins Stars coach Pete DeBoer has in Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for the NHL record with coach Darryl Sutter and seven skaters. He has never lost one.

What to look for: Can the Avalanche limit rush chances for the Stars? Can Dallas spend more time in the offensive end?

Stars vs. Avalanche, Game 7, tonight at 8 PM eastern

What they are saying

“I think we’re happy with the position we’re in. Obviously, we wish we would get things done, but we have an opportunity to now, and that’s something that we cherish and we’re ready for.” -- Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews

“The margins are small. I don’t know. It might be goaltending, it might be special teams, it might be a big goal from a fourth-line guy, it might be your big guys being your best players, or all of the above. That’s the beauty of hockey. We won’t know until 11 o’clock tonight.” -- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on what might be the difference in Game 7

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Jason Robertson (lower body)

Status report

Colton was a non-contact participant during the Avalanche morning skate; it was the first time the forward skated with the team since being injured duing a 5-1 win in Game 1. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Heiskanen, a defenseman, and Robertson, a forward, remain day to day and will not play. … Robertson skated with Dallas for the first time since being injured in the Stars' regular-season finale, a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators, on April 16.

NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report

