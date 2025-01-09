Bedard has 2 points to push streak to 8, Blackhawks defeat Avalanche

Mrazek makes 35 saves for Chicago; Parssinen scores 1st with Colorado

COL@CHI: Mikheyev whips it by Miner, Bedard extends point streak

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard extended his career-best point streak to eight games with a goal and an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Wednesday.

Petr Mrazek made 35 saves for the Blackhawks (14-25-2), who had lost six of seven.

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen had his point streak end at 14 games and Nathan MacKinnon’s streak ended at eight for the Avalanche (25-16-1), who were 7-0-1 in their previous eight games. Trent Miner, making his first NHL start, made 17 saves.

Juuso Parssinen’s unassisted goal at 6:14 of the first period gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. Parssinen picked up the puck in the defensive zone, skated down the right wing and lifted a backhand shot over Mrzek’s glove from the right face-off circle while holding off Chicago forward Lukas Reichel.

It was his first goal since being traded to Colorado from the Nashville Predators on Dec. 28.

Ilya Mikheyev tied the game at 16:48. Bedard broke up Samuel Girard’s pass in the left corner. The puck went to Mikheyev, who skated in and put a forehand shot past Miner.

Frank Nazar’s first goal of the season put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 10:17 of the second period. Nazar put in the rebound of Colton Dach’s shot after Teuvo Teravainen carried the puck into the offensive zone and passed to Dach, who picked up his first NHL point with the assist.

An apparent goal by Bedard at 12:21 was overturned after video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined that Bedard put the puck into the net on a rebound with a distinct kicking motion.

MacKinnon’s best chance to score came on a rebound with 21 seconds left in the period, but Mrazek stuck out his right pad to make a save.

Bedard made it 3-1 at 11:54 of the third period, taking a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi and scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle.

