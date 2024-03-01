MacKinnon reaches 100 points, Avalanche cruise past Blackhawks

MacKinnon’s assist on Ross Colton’s second-period goal also gave him 539 for his career, moving him into third place past Peter Forsberg on the franchise’s all-time list.

Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves in his first NHL shutout for the Avalanche (37-19-5), who have won four of their past six. Cale Makar had two assists.

“I know what [my teammates] want and what they expect, so just trying to help them,” Annunen said. “They were a huge help today. We played pretty good today.”

Petr Mrazek made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (15-40-5), who are 1-10-3 in their past 14 games.

“That was a tough one, honestly,” Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi said. “That one hurts. I don’t think we responded well when we got down. I think we got tentative. We were just kind of watching them make plays, watching them exit the zone. And it’s frustrating.

“I think we’ve put in some good efforts. We were getting close. We were looking to get over that hump tonight, and we didn’t have it. We didn’t do it.”