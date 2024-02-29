Avalanche at Blackhawks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (36-19-5) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-5)

9 p.m. ET; ESPN

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi – Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Annunen will make his first start in three games since making 28 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 22. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Mrazek will makes his third straight start; Soderblom could start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

