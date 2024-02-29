Avalanche at Blackhawks

AVALANCHE (36-19-5) at BLACKHAWKS (15-39-5)
9 p.m. ET; ESPN
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Bowen Byram
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi – Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Boris Katchouk, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Annunen will make his first start in three games since making 28 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 22. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Mrazek will makes his third straight start; Soderblom could start against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.