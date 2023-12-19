Avalanche at Blackhawks

AVALANCHE (19-10-2) at BLACKHAWKS (9-20-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, TVAS-D, SN1
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Ben Meyers
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi
Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: None
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body), Andrew Cogliano (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy
Filip Roos -- Niikita Zaitsev
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Cole Guttman
Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol), Alex Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
Neither Makar, a defenseman, nor Cogliano, a forward, made the trip to Chicago. Each are day to day per Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who said Cogliano "got dinged up" in a 6-2 victory against San Jose on Sunday. Makar will miss his third straight game. … Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski took part in the morning skate. He missed the previous five games after the death of his father. … Anderson, a forward, went on injured reserve Monday after he was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. … Blackwell will play his first game of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury. He has not played since Feb. 27.