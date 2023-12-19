Avalanche at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (19-10-2) at BLACKHAWKS (9-20-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, TVAS-D, SN1

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Ben Meyers

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev 

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: None

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body), Andrew Cogliano (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier --Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Colin Blackwell

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Filip Roos -- Niikita Zaitsev

Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman

Injured: Seth Jones (left shoulder), Joey Anderson (left shoulder) Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol), Alex Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Neither Makar, a defenseman, nor Cogliano, a forward, made the trip to Chicago. Each are day to day per Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, who said Cogliano "got dinged up" in a 6-2 victory against San Jose on Sunday. Makar will miss his third straight game. … Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski took part in the morning skate. He missed the previous five games after the death of his father. … Anderson, a forward, went on injured reserve Monday after he was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. … Blackwell will play his first game of the season after recovering from a lower-body injury. He has not played since Feb. 27.

