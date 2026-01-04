MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche rally past Hurricanes for 10th straight win

Nelson's 2nd goal breaks tie in 3rd for Colorado; Carolina drops 3rd in row

Avalanche at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to extend their winning streak to 10 games, 5-3 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

Brock Nelson scored two power-play goals, and Gabriel Landeskog and Jack Drury each had goals for the Avalanche (31-2-7), who extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1). Cale Makar had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Sebastian Aho scored his 300th NHL goal and had an assist for the Hurricanes (24-14-3), who have lost three in a row. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Colorado scored 33 seconds apart early in the third period to tie the game.

Nelson made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 1:09 of the third when he tipped McKinnon’s point shot in off the right post.

Drury tied it 3-3 at 1:42 on a snap shot from the left circle off a short pass from Ross Colton.

Nelson scored on the power play on a snap shot off in the right circle off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon to give the Avalanche a 4-3 lead at 7:30.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 18:09 of the first period. Aho forced a turnover against Makar, and Eric Robinson swept the puck into the neutral zone to Aho, who skated in and put a backhander five-hole on Wedgewood.

Landeskog tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the second period with a wraparound at the right post.

Nikolaj Ehlers put Carolina back up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:47 when he beat Wedgewood blocker side with a snap shot from the slot through traffic.

Andrei Svechnikov pushed the lead to 3-1 at 7:50. He took a pass from Aho in the neutral zone, skated behind the defense and cut across the low slot before sliding a backhander around the left pad of Wedgewood.

MacKinnon was awarded a goal at 19:42 of the third for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Bunting has 4 points, Predators recover late to edge Flames

Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

Blackhawks recover, edge Capitals in shootout

Chabot scores twice, Senators hand Jets 9th straight loss

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Matthews passes Sundin to become Maple Leafs' all-time leading goal-scorer

Kucherov has 5 points, Lightning cruise past Sharks for 7th win in row

Barkey scores 1st NHL goal, Flyers defeat Oilers

Capitals celebrate Youth Hockey Night with local athletes

Blue Jackets stop Sabres' winning streak at 10

Bratt has 2 points to lift Devils past Mammoth

Robertson of Stars felt he was 'good enough' to make U.S. Olympic team

Crosby, Penguins stifle Red Wings for 4th straight win

NHL Status Report: Werenski returns for Blue Jackets

NHL players react to landing spots on Olympic roster

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says