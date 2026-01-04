MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche rally past Hurricanes for 10th straight win

Brock Nelson scored two power-play goals, and Gabriel Landeskog and Jack Drury each had goals for the Avalanche (31-2-7), who extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1). Cale Makar had two assists, and Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Sebastian Aho scored his 300th NHL goal and had an assist for the Hurricanes (24-14-3), who have lost three in a row. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Colorado scored 33 seconds apart early in the third period to tie the game.

Nelson made it 3-2 with a power-play goal at 1:09 of the third when he tipped McKinnon’s point shot in off the right post.

Drury tied it 3-3 at 1:42 on a snap shot from the left circle off a short pass from Ross Colton.

Nelson scored on the power play on a snap shot off in the right circle off a cross-ice pass from MacKinnon to give the Avalanche a 4-3 lead at 7:30.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 18:09 of the first period. Aho forced a turnover against Makar, and Eric Robinson swept the puck into the neutral zone to Aho, who skated in and put a backhander five-hole on Wedgewood.

Landeskog tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the second period with a wraparound at the right post.

Nikolaj Ehlers put Carolina back up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:47 when he beat Wedgewood blocker side with a snap shot from the slot through traffic.

Andrei Svechnikov pushed the lead to 3-1 at 7:50. He took a pass from Aho in the neutral zone, skated behind the defense and cut across the low slot before sliding a backhander around the left pad of Wedgewood.

MacKinnon was awarded a goal at 19:42 of the third for the 5-3 final.