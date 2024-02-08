Avalanche at Hurricanes

AVALANCHE (32-15-4) at HURRICANES (28-16-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Status report
Georgiev is expected to make his 19th start in 22 games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Svechnikov, a forward who has missed four games, practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.