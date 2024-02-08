Avalanche at Hurricanes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (32-15-4) at HURRICANES (28-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid, Sam Malinski

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Georgiev is expected to make his 19th start in 22 games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Svechnikov, a forward who has missed four games, practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.

Latest News

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 8 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Poitras expected to be out rest of season for Bruins after surgery

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Marchment fined maximum for actions in Stars game

NHL On Tap: Canucks seek point in 13th straight game, visit Bruins

Jack Hughes to return for Devils against Flames

Guerin named United States general manager for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

The Gaslight Anthem to perform Devils' goal song at Stadium Series

2024 Stadium Series Fan Festival attractions announced

Sergachev taken from ice on stretcher during Lightning game

M. Foligno breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Barzal's game at another level for Islanders, 'everybody around the League knows it'

Kucherov, MacKinnon scoring race ‘going to go down to the wire’

Super 16: Trade Deadline needs for playoff contenders

Quick, Rangers defeat Lightning for 3rd straight win

Nylander has 3 points, Maple Leafs hold off Stars