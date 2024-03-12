Avalanche at Flames

AVALANCHE (40-20-5) at FLAMES (31-28-5)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Yakov Trenin
Fredrik Olofsson -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (illness), Logan O'Connor (lower body), Zach Parise (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Connor Zary (upper body)
Status report
Annunen will start the first of back-to-back games; the Avalanche play at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Olofsson was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday and is likely to play. ... O’Connor, a forward, will undergo season-ending hip surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. ... Markstrom, a goalie, is unavailable and day to day. Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday. ... Zary, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game but is expected "to be back here shortly," according to Flames coach Ryan Huska. ... Pospisil will return after serving a three-game suspension for boarding Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn in a 4-2 loss on March 4.