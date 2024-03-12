Avalanche at Flames

AVALANCHE (40-20-5) at FLAMES (31-28-5)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Yakov Trenin

Fredrik Olofsson -- Andrew Cogliano -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (illness), Logan O'Connor (lower body), Zach Parise (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jakob Pelletier -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Connor Zary (upper body)

Status report

Annunen will start the first of back-to-back games; the Avalanche play at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Olofsson was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Monday and is likely to play. ... O’Connor, a forward, will undergo season-ending hip surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. ... Markstrom, a goalie, is unavailable and day to day. Wolf was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Tuesday. ... Zary, a forward, will miss his fifth straight game but is expected "to be back here shortly," according to Flames coach Ryan Huska. ... Pospisil will return after serving a three-game suspension for boarding Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn in a 4-2 loss on March 4.