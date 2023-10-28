Avalanche at Sabres
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Corey Schueneman
Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Zach Benson
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Erik Johnson -- Jacob Bryson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Eric Comrie (lower body), Devon Levi (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Suspended: Connor Clifton
Status report
Georgiev is expected to start after being pulled in the third period of a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Comrie is expected to be out at least a few weeks. The goalie was injured Friday in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils. … Cooley was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Levi, a goalie, has been skating on his own and could join the team for practice Tuesday. … Bryson will make his season debut.