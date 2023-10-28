Avalanche at Sabres

Status report

Georgiev is expected to start after being pulled in the third period of a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Comrie is expected to be out at least a few weeks. The goalie was injured Friday in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils. … Cooley was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Levi, a goalie, has been skating on his own and could join the team for practice Tuesday. … Bryson will make his season debut.