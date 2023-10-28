Latest News

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 28

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Avalanche at Sabres

AVALANCHE (6-1-0) AT SABRES (3-5-0)

1 p.m. ET; ALT2, MSG-B, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin 

Tomas Tatar -- Ryan Johansen -- Mikko Rantanen 

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin 

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Logan O’Connor 

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar 

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard 

Josh Manson -- Jack Johnson 

Alexandar Georgiev 

Ivan Prosvetov 

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Corey Schueneman 

Injured: Pavel Francouz (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Zach Benson

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson 

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Erik Johnson -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Tyson Jost 

Injured: Eric Comrie (lower body), Devon Levi (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Suspended: Connor Clifton

Status report

Georgiev is expected to start after being pulled in the third period of a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Comrie is expected to be out at least a few weeks. The goalie was injured Friday in the second period of a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils. … Cooley was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Levi, a goalie, has been skating on his own and could join the team for practice Tuesday. … Bryson will make his season debut.