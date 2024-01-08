Color of Hockey: Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Shawn Wheeler, a retired player and coach who will be among the five inductees into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Jan. 15 in Savannah, Georgia.

Shawn Wheeler didn’t see it coming.

The 57-year-old retired forward and coach said he was surprised when he received the call in November informing him he had been elected to the ECHL Hall of Fame.

“Shocked, really,” Wheeler said. “Never thought about it. Never knew I was in consideration. I was, like, ‘Wow, really?’”

It shouldn’t shock anyone that Wheeler is among the five inductees who will be honored at a luncheon in conjunction with the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah, Georgia, on Jan. 15, selection committee co-chair Joe Ernst said.

Wheeler averaged 1.11 points per-game with 325 points (152 goals, 173 assists) in 294 games in seven ECHL seasons with Greensboro, Hampton Roads and Charlotte from 1990-97. He scored at least 30 goals in four of his five full ECHL seasons, including a league career-high 36 with Greensboro in 1991-92.