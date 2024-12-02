Color of Hockey: Roberts shooting, scoring more for Penn State women's team

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Katelyn Roberts, a junior forward on Penn State University’s NCAA Division I women’s hockey team.

Katelyn Roberts is trying to be selfish.

The 20-year-old forward for Penn State University’s women’s hockey team was encouraged by coach Jeff Kampersal to shoot more after she passed up some scoring opportunities earlier this season.

“He's not the first person to say that,” Roberts said. “I think that just kind of goes into who I am as a player, and sometimes to a fault. I do look to pass first, it’s just how I’ve always been, but I've tried to work on it since he made that comment.”