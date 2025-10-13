Color of Hockey: Takatsuka developing future goalies in Kraken youth program

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Julia Takatsuka, goaltending development coordinator for the Seattle Kraken Youth Hockey Association.

Julia Takatsuka employs a two-prong approach when it comes to teaching young new goalies and their sometimes-skittish parents about the position.

“The reason being is, a lot of times parents are like, ‘Oh no, I don't know about goalie, that sounds scary, you're going to be standing in front of pucks, are you sure?’” Takatsuka said. “Even if they don't say anything, their face says it, or their body language says it.”

It's a holistic method Takatsuka uses as goaltending development coordinator with the Seattle Kraken Youth Hockey Association at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the NHL team’s practice facility. She joined the organization during the Kraken’s inaugural 2020-21 season and has helped its youth hockey program grow from six teams to 45 and the number of goalies from six to more than 60.

“We first see if the kid likes it," she said, "and then after that, once they are like, ‘Yes, I want to keep doing this,’ we bring the parents in and we start educating them right away … let’s try to break down some of these barriers and some of these myths on like, cost and is it safe and are they still going to be a good hockey player?”

The 29-year-old Seattle native was also a goaltending development coordinator for the Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association, a USA Hockey affiliate that serves the state of Washington, and was a goalie coach for USA Hockey’s Under-15 and Under 16/17 national camps from 2021-23. She holds gold goaltending and Level 4 coaching certifications from the nation’s hockey governing body.

“She transformed the goalie pathway,” Kraken Youth Hockey Association director Martin Hlinka said. “We teach the goalies the basics but at the same time you get to understand the player side as well. She’s so dedicated, it’s awesome … Our goalie position got better in five years. It’s been tremendous how many goalies we’ve developed and how many players want to try it.”