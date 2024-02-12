Color of Hockey: Lindstrom could be early pick in 2024 NHL Draft

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Black History Month, he profiles Cayden Lindstrom, an 18-year-old center for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League and No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of the top North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Cayden Lindstrom is looking forward to turning a setback into a triumph.

The 18-year-old center for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League is week to week following surgery to repair an upper-body injury he sustained in December.

The injury and operation denied Lindstrom, No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings of the top North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, the opportunity to showcase his skills at the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in January.

“It’s definitely not the best thing, but there’s nothing I could really do about it, so I’m trying not to be too down about it,” he said. “My goal is to come back even stronger than I was before, become more consistent, a better leader and a better player overall.”