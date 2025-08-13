Cole Hutson following familiar path to NHL, Capitals

Defenseman, like his brother Lane did, will play sophomore season at BU before deciding whether to turn pro

By Tom Gulitti
Tom Gulitti

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Cole Hutson’s path to the NHL and the Washington Capitals looks familiar, and not only because he seems to be following in the footsteps of his brother, Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last season with the Montreal Canadiens.

An undersized (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) but highly-skilled defenseman like Lane (5-9, 162), Cole is headed back to Boston University for his sophomore year. The season will likely include another trip to the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped the United States win its second consecutive gold medal last season, and, Hutson hopes, another Frozen Four appearance for BU before he makes his decision on whether to join Washington, which selected him in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Although Lane played two seasons at BU before he turned pro in 2024, Cole said it’s not set in stone that he will do the same.

“A big reason I’m going back to school, I want to win a national championship,” Cole said. “I want to graduate school, make my mom happy. I’m in no rush to go anyplace. You can’t get worse playing college hockey. I’m just going to enjoy the moment, and if it’s two or three more years, I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Still, the 19-year-old appears to be on track to be ready for the NHL by the end of this season after he had 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games as a freshman, winning the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA rookie of the year. Hutson was also the first defenseman to lead the World Junior Championship outright in points after getting 11 (three goals, eight assists) in seven games for the U.S.

The Capitals, who certainly hope Hutson will be ready, are viewing him similarly to forward Ryan Leonard, who was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and stepped directly into Washington's lineup at the end of last season after completing his sophomore year at Boston College.

“It feels like Leonard part two here,” Washington general manager Chris Patrick said. “We’ll kind of give him his space. I know he’s got some goals this year for what he wants to do at BU, and then once his season is done we’ll put the push on.”

Capitals Cole Hutson

Washington isn’t alone in thinking Hutson could be NHL ready by the end of this season. BU coach Jay Pandolfo wouldn’t mind if he stayed longer, though.

“He really is a special player,” said Pandolfo, a former NHL forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils (2000, 2003). “So, just like I thought Lane was ready to go when he went, it’s not going to surprise me at all to think that Cole will be ready to go after this season.”

Hutson’s inclination to be patient with his decision is a sign of his maturity. He learned a lot during his freshman year, battling through a slow start -- he had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his first 15 games -- before a four-point outburst (two goals, two assists) in a 4-2 victory against the University of Massachusetts on Dec. 11. That game, his final one before the World Junior Championship, served as a springboard for his play in that tournament and the second half with BU.

Hutson said he believes he has more to learn this season.

“It’s kind of cliche, but becoming a pro before you’re a pro,” Hutson said. “Little details, getting in the gym early, rolling out, getting to the rink early, guiding the team when they need guidance, stepping up for your team in big moments. Just little details like that that will make you stand out, that will make the Washington Capitals want me.”

Having Lane as a resource to lean on as he goes through the experience helps.

“Me and him bounce things off each other all year round,” Cole said. “Everyone knows I had a tough start to the year. I always leaned on him for advice. He’d call me after every game I felt like I didn’t play great, and I did the same for him. ... That’s what brothers are for.”

Having coached each player, Pandolfo said he sees obvious similarities between Cole and Lane. He sees differences in how they play, too.

“I think Cole is more physical than Lane is, but I think the thing that separates both guys is their ability to read the ice and their anticipation, their puck control, how strong they are on their skates, their edges,” Pandolfo said. “They’re very similar that way, but it’s their hockey sense that separates them and their competitiveness. Both of those guys’ competitiveness is off the charts.”

If Cole chooses to turn pro after his sophomore year like Lane did, the Capitals will welcome him. But first, he's looking to have another big season with BU.

“I expect him to have a terrific year this year, so you can’t worry about [his decision on turning pro] until it comes,” Pandolfo said. “But he’s going to be a big part of our group this year. I’m looking forward to watching him. I know he’s really excited for this season, too. He’s said it a few times. So, I’m looking forward to it. I know if he’s excited, that’s going to be good for our group.”

