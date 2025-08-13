Cole Hutson following familiar path to NHL, Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Cole Hutson’s path to the NHL and the Washington Capitals looks familiar, and not only because he seems to be following in the footsteps of his brother, Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last season with the Montreal Canadiens.

An undersized (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) but highly-skilled defenseman like Lane (5-9, 162), Cole is headed back to Boston University for his sophomore year. The season will likely include another trip to the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped the United States win its second consecutive gold medal last season, and, Hutson hopes, another Frozen Four appearance for BU before he makes his decision on whether to join Washington, which selected him in the second round (No. 43) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Although Lane played two seasons at BU before he turned pro in 2024, Cole said it’s not set in stone that he will do the same.

“A big reason I’m going back to school, I want to win a national championship,” Cole said. “I want to graduate school, make my mom happy. I’m in no rush to go anyplace. You can’t get worse playing college hockey. I’m just going to enjoy the moment, and if it’s two or three more years, I’m perfectly fine with that.”

Still, the 19-year-old appears to be on track to be ready for the NHL by the end of this season after he had 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 39 games as a freshman, winning the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA rookie of the year. Hutson was also the first defenseman to lead the World Junior Championship outright in points after getting 11 (three goals, eight assists) in seven games for the U.S.

The Capitals, who certainly hope Hutson will be ready, are viewing him similarly to forward Ryan Leonard, who was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and stepped directly into Washington's lineup at the end of last season after completing his sophomore year at Boston College.

“It feels like Leonard part two here,” Washington general manager Chris Patrick said. “We’ll kind of give him his space. I know he’s got some goals this year for what he wants to do at BU, and then once his season is done we’ll put the push on.”