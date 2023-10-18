Coach’s Challenge: VAN @ PHI – 3:26 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Vancouver

Explanation: Video review determined that Vancouver’s Conor Garland interfered with Carter Hart by pushing his pad, which caused the puck to enter the net. The decision was made in accordance of Rule 69.7, which states in part, “In the event that a goalkeeper has been pushed into the net together with the puck by an attacking player after making a stop, the goal will be disallowed.”