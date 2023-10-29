Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ FLA – 19:49 of the Second Period

Latest News

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
McDavid practices for Oilers, not ruled out of Heritage Classic

McDavid practices for Oilers, not ruled out of Heritage Classic
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history
Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

O'Ree commemorative stamp unveiled by Canada Post
Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Clifton suspended 2 games for actions in Sabres game
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux meeting all goals in QMJHL
Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Kings rally with 4 straight goals, defeat Coyotes
Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues
Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres
Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ FLA – 19:49 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined that Florida’s Sam Reinhart did not completely exit the attacking zone before touching the puck and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 14.7 seconds (19:45 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.